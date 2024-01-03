Iberdrola Calls Off US Deal

By Linda Hall •
Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 18:00
IGNACIO GALAN: Chairman of Iberdrola and Avangrid
Photo credit: Avangrid
IBERDROLA pulled out of its $8.3 billion (€7.5 billion) acquisition of New Mexico-based PNM Resources.
The deal, which would have made Iberdrola subsidiary Avangrid one of the largest utility companies in the US, was cancelled on January 2.
Avangrid explained that the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission vetoed the transaction in 2021 on “quality of service” grounds and a subsequent appeal was now enmired in the courts.
The New Mexico regulator had also cited the Villarejo scandal which named Iberdrola chairman Ignacio Galan in the business and political intrigues of former policeman Jose Manuel Villarejo. The Spanish courts cleared Galan last June.
The PNM deal was approved by five US federal agencies and Texas’s public utility commission, but Avangrid explained on January 2 that with “no clear timing” on the New Mexico appeal, it was cancelling the deal in line with the terms of the PNM agreement.
Goldman Sachs analysts quoted by the Financial Times said Iberdrola’s decision was a “strategic positive” as interest rates had soared since the merger was announced. It also avoided a €9 billion hike in Iberdrola’s net debt, taking this it to approximately €55 billion.
