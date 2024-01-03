By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 20:47

Javea's First Canine Charity Run Ends 2023 on a Fun and Furry Note. Image: Ajuntament de Xàbia / Facebook.

The first San Silvestre Perrestre charity event brought fun and sports to the end of 2023 in Javea (Xàbia).

On December 31, dozens of runners gathered in the Placeta del Convente in the town to participate in the last race of the year in the Marina Alta region.

Shortly after 10:00.AM, Xàbia’s mayor, Rosa Cardona, initiated the countdown and signalled the start of the inaugural San Silvestre, which wound its way through the historic centre.

Runners, accompanied by mascots and in various costumes, created a festive atmosphere as they traversed the 4.2-kilometre route for runners (two laps of the circuit) and the two-kilometre route for walkers (one lap of the designated circuit).

Following the event, the organisers awarded prizes to the first three male and female runners with doggies, the top three in both categories without a furry friend, and the best individual and collective costumes.

The charity event successfully raised €493 through registrations and donations.

This amount was presented to a representative of APASA, the San Antonio de Xàbia Animal Protection Association.