Know your rights during the sales

By John Smith •
Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 18:03
Be aware of your rights
Credit: Balearic Government
We are now entering the period when many businesses place a range of products on sale, but the Balearic Government is warning people that they still have rights if anything goes wrong.
Basically, the only thing that should be reduced is the price, not quality, safety or consumer rights of redress.
The regulations with regards to products placed on sale require that they must have been part of the regular offer of the establishment for at least one month and that their quality cannot be different from that which they had before being discounted.
In some shops special conditions are established for sales purchases (regarding returns, acceptance of card payment), but they must be clearly indicated and in a visible place.
Make sure you obtain receipt and keep it safe in case you have to make an exchange or return the item.
For more information in Mallorca call 971 177 979
