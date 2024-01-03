Luke Humphries is the new PDC World Champion

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 23:35

Winner! Credit: PDC Darts Championship Facebook

‘COOL Hand Luke’ has won the day. The 28 year old world number one fought back from being two sets behind to win 7-4 in a tense and gripping final.

The battle of the Lukes took place tonight, January 3, at Alexandra Palace, as the long awaited World Championship final welcomed Littler vs Humphries.

Two Englishmen, but only one can win the title of the ‘best in the world’. One famous face in the audience was Romeo Beckham, which is sure to have delighted Luke Littler who is a huge Manchester United fan.

Littler, also known as Luke the Nuke, won the first leg, but then fell behind as Humphries won the opening set. The first to seven sets takes home the gold. Littler seems to be the crowd favourite, who are exceptionally loud this evening, making their desired winner known! The second set goes to Littler, it’s clear that this final will be tense. 2-2, then 3-2 to Littler, 4-2 to Littler, could the 16 year old really make history tonight?

Humphries then pulls it back to 4-4, then taking the lead with 5-4, 6-4, it’s all unravelling for Littler at this point, he needs to win three sets on the trot or he will lose.

Finally, Humphries seals the deal, 7-4, and ‘Cool Hand Luke’ defends his title for 2024. He will take home half a million pounds, and the knowledge that he is currently regarded as the best darts player in the world. Dropping to his knees when he won, it is clear how much this means to him.

The young Luke Littler will still leave with £200,000, and a mark in the history books for being the youngest player ever to reach the PDC World Championship final. Starting the competition in 164th place, one could say he might also feel like a winner tonight.

A fantastic end to this record breaking competition. Congratulations to both players, who showed great determination, but even better sportsmanship.