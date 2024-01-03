M & S Is Back On Top Again

By Linda Hall •
MARKS & SPENCER shares reached a five-year high when trading resumed on the London stock exchange after the Christmas break.
At one point on January 2, M & S shares shot up 2.5 per cent to increase the company’s value by more than £70 million (€80.8 million), while finishing the day 1.3 per cent higher.
BNP Paribas analysts singled out M&S stock as one of their first choices for 2024 and predicted that the company would turn out to be Christmas 2023’s “likely winner.”
Its market capitalisation has practically doubled to £5.5 billion (€6.3 billion) over the last 12 months, putting the company back into the FTSE 100 last August, four years after its 2019 relegation.
In 2007 M & S was worth £12 billion (€13.8 billion) but between 2014 and 2019 the high street stalwart lost much of its sheen as well as 60 per cent of its market value amid criticism of “tired stores” and failing to cater for its core clientele.
The hoped-for revival plotted by M & S chairman Archie Norman and chief executive Stuart Machin is paying off and its lacklustre clothing and homeware sections no longer lag behind the food departments.
By last November, profits rose by more than £100 million (€115.5 million), permitting the company’s first dividend payout since the pandemic.
Commentators have also pointed out that M & S is better-protected than many rival companies because a fair proportion of its most faithful clients are able to continue spending as normal, despite the cost-of-living crisis.
