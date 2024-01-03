By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 12:27

Magical Keys: Sir András Schiff's Commanding Performance in Alicante. Image: András Schiff / Facebook

Classical piano enthusiasts are in for an unforgettable evening as the esteemed Sir András Schiff takes centre stage at Teatro Principal de Alicante on February 7 at 8:00 PM.

Sir András Schiff, born in Budapest, Hungary, in 1953, is celebrated for his unparalleled musicality and extensive contributions to the world of classical music.

Trained at the Franz Liszt Academy and under the tutelage of distinguished mentors, Schiff’s illustrious career has seen collaborations with renowned orchestras and conductors globally.

Notably, he has focused on solo recitals and unique projects, often assuming the dual role of pianist and conductor.

A highlight of Schiff’s musical journey includes the monumental task of performing Beethoven’s complete 32 piano sonatas in chronological order across more than 20 cities since 2004.

His annual appearances at the BBC Proms showcasing Bach interpretations have become a cherished tradition, while his performances at prestigious festivals like Verbier, Salzburg, and Baden-Baden continue to captivate audiences globally.

Schiff’s influence also extends to his role as the founder of Cappella Andrea Barca, a chamber orchestra boasting international soloists and chamber musicians.

Tickets can be secured at the Teatro Principal de Alicante Box Office at Plaza Chapí, s/n-03001, Alicante, or by calling (+34) 965202380.

For more information, email: informacion@teatroprincipaldealicante.com or call (+34) 965203100.