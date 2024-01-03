Metapueblos: Malaga’s Pioneering Rural Revival

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 19:58

Three elderly Spanish men in Canillas de Aceituno, Malaga Province. Credit: Caron Badkin/Shutterstock.com

In Malaga, an ambitious initiative named ‘Metapueblos: Beyond the City’ aims to verse rural depopulation.

Launched by the Malaga Provincial Council, this innovative program commenced at the end of September, with a focus on training individuals from Malaga to gain employment in the regions of Sierra de las Nieves and Axarquia.

Tackling Depopulation

The program, set to run for six months, was developed with collaboration from local councils, businesses, and other entities in Axarquia and Serrania de Ronda. It received an overwhelming response, with over a hundred applications, from which 21 participants were carefully selected.

A Unique Educational Approach

The training component lasts two weeks, taking place in La Noria and the Benarraba Node. It includes participation from 13 companies and covers areas likely to boost employability in small towns, such as renewable energies, bioconstruction, agroecology, and senior economics. Participants will then apply their new skills during practical sessions.

Total Integration

An integral part of Metapueblos is the relocation of participants to 13 different locations, ensuring total immersion into rural life.

This relocation is supported by the collaboration of seven town councils in the Axarquia and Serrania de Ronda areas, regions most affected by depopulation.

Antonia Ledesma, vice president of Citizenship and Territorial Balance, emphasises the program’s aim.

‘The objective is the reactivation of the municipalities, since to stop the loss of inhabitants in the towns of Malaga, not only do new residents have to arrive, but also the young people who live in small municipalities have opportunities to train and work opportunities.’

Diverse Participants For A Diverse Future

The project features a diverse group of 11 women and 10 men, averaging over 33 years of age, with 80 per cent being Spanish and the remaining 20 per cent foreigners residing in Malaga.

Their professional backgrounds vary widely, from graduates in Environmental Sciences to archaeologists and graphic designers.

Next Steps

In the final five and a half months, these trainees will carry out internships in 13 companies and seven Town Councils, including Algarrobo, Alpandeire, Benarraba, Canillas de Aceituno, Cortes de la Frontera, Jubrique and Salares.

Their work will focus on enhancing social, cultural, and tourist activities, and addressing the needs of the elderly, a crucial aspect of rural community life.