Mickey Mouse to star in horror films as Disney copyright expires

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 14:57

Horror Mickey Photo: Skynet Picasso

Disney’s copyright on Steamboat Willie expired on New year’s day along with the right to the original versions of Mickey and Minnie Mouse and within hours it was announced that Mickey will be the star of several horror films now that his first version presented in 1928 has entered the public domain in the United States.

According to Variety, filmmaker Steven Lamorte will direct a horror comedy based on “Steamboat Willie”, the short film in which the Disney mouse made his first appearance in 1928. Production on Lamorte’s film will begin in the spring and Mickey will have the starring role as a sadistic mouse who torments a group of unsuspecting ferry passengers.

LaMorte said in a statement reported by Variety. “It’s a project I’ve been dreaming of for a long time and I can’t wait to unveil this twisted version of this beloved character to the world.” The director, who previously directed The Mean One, a horror parody of the Grinch, added: “It all stems from our love for these characters, we don’t wish to ruin them or make easy money, but to love them, honour them and show them in a new light.”

Mickey will also star in another slasher horror film titled “Mickey’s Mouse Trap”, about a group of teenage friends who are terrorised by a killer who uses a Mickey Mouse mask to stalk them, reports EFE. The first teaser for the film was posted on Youtube on January 1 by the film’s actor and writer Simon Phillips.

The story is about the 21st birthday of Alex, who is visited by his friends while working the night shift at an arcade arcade and who must survive the game that the masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to play with them. The film was shot, edited and directed by Jamie Bailey and written by Phillips and features James Laurin, Nick Biskupek, Mireille Gagné and Damir Kovic, among others.

Disney still holds copyrights for the later, more familiar versions of the characters. Disney has said that it will be vigilant in defending its trademarks. The company could sue over any perceived endorsement or affiliation with its brand.

However, the use of the figure of the first Mickey Mouse in a terrifying way will not be limited to film productions. The mouse is also the source of inspiration for a video game inspired by “Steamboat Willie” called “Infestation 88”, which features a transfigured Mickey Mouse. According to the teaser also released on January 1, it is about rat exterminators.

The phenomenon of turning children’s characters into evil beings has already happened with the copyright expiration of A.A. Milne’s “Winnie the Pooh“. British director Rhys Frake-Waterfield transformed the friendly bear into a murderer seeking revenge on his owner, Christopher Robin, in the slasher horror film “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” which was released last year.