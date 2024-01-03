By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 16:39

Orihuela's Tax Tango: 30-Year Cadastral Shuffle. Image: Alex Tihonovs / Shutterstock.com.

In Orihuela, there will be no increase in the Real Estate Tax (IBI) in 2024.

However, a cadastral update is underway, marking the first such review in 30 years.

The current cadastral values have been frozen since 1994, and the update aims to rectify discrepancies and omissions in property values.

The process, which began in August and will last 12 to 16 months, involves revaluing thousands of homes throughout the municipal area.

The cadastral review has revealed that many properties are either not registered or not accurately reflected in the cadastre with their real values.

In some cases, especially in Orihuela Costa, residents are paying less IBI than they should, creating an imbalance compared to other areas, such as the Rabaloche neighbourhood in the urban centre, where residents are paying more.

The update seeks to address these discrepancies and ensure that property values are accurately represented in the cadastre.

As a result, some property owners may see an increase in their IBI payments, while others with lower property values may pay less after the review is completed.

The goal is to bring balance to the taxation system based on the real value of properties in Orihuela.