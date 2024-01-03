By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 9:33

Preserving Paradise: Benimantell Takes Steps to Safeguard Guadalest. Image: El Castell de Guadalest / Facebook

The Guadalest reservoir is an iconic destination in the Marina Baixa.

The area is enjoyed by both tourists and residents for its scenic hiking trails and panoramic views from the Castell de Guadalest and is set to receive special protection.

The Benimantell Council is in the initial stages of developing a comprehensive plan dedicated to preserving the landscape and regulating land usage around the reservoir within its municipal area.

While the reservoir is commonly associated with Guadalest, a significant portion of the surrounding territory falls under the jurisdiction of Benimantell.

Despite its small population of just over 500 inhabitants, Benimantell spans both sides of the valley, including a substantial part of the northern region where the reservoir is situated.

Recognising the immense landscape and visual significance of this area, the council has initiated steps to protect it through a specialised plan aimed at safeguarding the landscape and organising land use.

To kickstart this process, the Town Council has approved the suspension of land parcelling, building, and demolition licenses in the designated area for a period of two years.

Mayor José Manuel Andrés emphasised the need for careful consideration in determining the future use of this region, given its sensitivity and popularity among thousands of visitors.

The suspension of licenses applies to the land closest to the reservoir’s dam, facing the municipality of Castell de Guadalest on the opposite side of the water.

The affected land is classified as “common non-developable and protected non-developable,” and during the two-year period, no new construction is permitted, nor can existing structures be expanded.