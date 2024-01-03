By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 14:48

Relleu Pantano Footbridge: A Dizzying Delight for Tourists. Image: Jose Aldeguer / Shutterstock.com.

The Relleu Pantano Footbridge, located at the Amadorio River reservoir dam in the Alicante province, has become a significant tourist attraction.

The footbridge is not suitable for those suffering from vertigo, as it consists of wooden planks cantilevered on the gorge wall, with a length of 212 meters and a height of 60 metres.

Positioned along the hiking route known as ‘Camí de les Ripalmes y del Fasamais,’ it has become an iconic spot.

The Councillor for Tourism, Nuria Montes, visited Relleu to explore the new section of the Pantano Walkway.

The recent expansion was carried out with a budget of €60,000.

The mayor of Relleu highlighted the sustainability and deseasonalisation strategies for the tourism sector.

The walkway has contributed to increased visits to the inland area of the province of Alicante, turning it into a tourist attraction.

It has now been decided to further expand the route, with plans for a new section in 2024, supported by a €50,000 contribution from the Department of Tourism.