By Anna Ellis •
Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 14:48
Relleu Pantano Footbridge: A Dizzying Delight for Tourists. Image: Jose Aldeguer / Shutterstock.com.
The Relleu Pantano Footbridge, located at the Amadorio River reservoir dam in the Alicante province, has become a significant tourist attraction.
The footbridge is not suitable for those suffering from vertigo, as it consists of wooden planks cantilevered on the gorge wall, with a length of 212 meters and a height of 60 metres.
Positioned along the hiking route known as ‘Camí de les Ripalmes y del Fasamais,’ it has become an iconic spot.
The Councillor for Tourism, Nuria Montes, visited Relleu to explore the new section of the Pantano Walkway.
The recent expansion was carried out with a budget of €60,000.
The mayor of Relleu highlighted the sustainability and deseasonalisation strategies for the tourism sector.
The walkway has contributed to increased visits to the inland area of the province of Alicante, turning it into a tourist attraction.
It has now been decided to further expand the route, with plans for a new section in 2024, supported by a €50,000 contribution from the Department of Tourism.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.