Shoppers astounded at new price of olive oil

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 11:15

Supermarket shock Credit: Shutterstock/2238718775

AS 2024 begins and supermarkets are open again after the holiday period, one thing is leaving local Spanish shoppers in absolute shock.

No, it’s not the fact that Christmas decorations are still up (celebrations don’t end here in Spain until January 6), but rather the outstanding price of one staple ingredient of this country, olive oil.

The average price of extra virgin olive oil now stands at €9.42 per kilo, according to calculations by Spain’s OCU consumers’ organisation, which is more than double what it was at this time last year.

Euro Weekly News spoke to local residents in the south of Spain, an area where olive oil is considered ‘liquid gold’ and is used in many dishes, about how they planned to cope with this rising cost.

Sharon Hague, a British woman who has been living in Spain for 20 years explained that “I stopped using butter quite a long time ago, because olive oil is healthier and I wanted to blend into the Spanish lifestyle, but now it looks like I may have to switch back”. Another Spanish resident, Amy Taggart from Ireland stated, “it’s ridiculous, I tried every supermarket, Aldi, Lidl, Mercadona, all the prices are the same, extortionate! It’s really affecting my budget”.

EWN also heard from Marbella born and bred Miguel Angel Liñan, who said he was “not surprised”, adding that “due to the weather, prices have gone up for everyone”. When asked what his solution was he explained “my family have olive trees, so it’s not so bad for us, but the closer you can buy to the source the less you will pay because you are paying the profit of fewer people”.

Smart! Thanks Miguel. Other experts have advised to buy the highest quality available and use much less whilst cooking or garnishing, with some even proposing users mix olive oil with animal fat to make it go further.

Either way, hopefully 2024 will bring more stable weather and a drop in these runaway prices of a much loved ingredient, not only in Spain, but also worldwide.