Six car traffic accident on the A-7 towards Malaga

03 Jan 2024
AT least six vehicles have been involved in a traffic accident that has recently taken place on the A-7 highway towards Malaga.
The exact location of the crash is somewhere on the slope of the highway, right as it passes through Velez. The latest update on January 3 at 7pm is that police and emergency services are on the scene and the road is currently closed, causing a build up of traffic to mount behind it.
Any vehicles travelling in this direction should expect significant delays. More information on the state of the passengers and further details will be released as Euro Weekly News continues to stay updated on the incident.
