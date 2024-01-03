Taxi Fare Tweaks in Alicante and Surrounding Regions: 2% Average Increase.

By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 10:38

Taxi rates in Alicante, Marina Baixa, and l’Alcoià-El Comtat are set to rise by an average of 2 per cent.

The price increase will not affect the lowering of the flag or the minimum collection amount, which in the case of Alicante is €1.95 for rate 1 and €2 for rate 2 in the first case; and the minimum payment for the service is €4.30 and €5.60.

In l’Alcoià-El Comtat stays at €3.50 and €3.65 depending on the rate.

In the Marina Baixa it is established at €3.30 and €3.90 on whether it is weekdays and day or night and weekends or holidays.

The price charged for the minimum service in both regions is also left the same. In l’Alcoià-El Comtat the price is €4.25 and €6 and in the Marina Baixa region, it is €3.75 and €5.90.

In the Marina Baixa, the service area is made up of taxis from Altea, Beniardá, Benifato, Benimantell, Bolulla, Callosa d’en Sarrià, Confrides, Finestrat, Castell de Guadalest, La Nucia, Orxeta, Polop, Relleu, Sella, Tàrbena and Vila Joiosa.

Neither Benidorm nor l’Alfàs del Pi falls under the Marina Baixa region.