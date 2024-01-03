The Arts Society Nerja Celebrates 30th Anniversary

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 15:11
Flamenco performance.
Credit: Marcin Krzyzak / Shutterstock.com
MARK your calendars for an extraordinary celebration hosted by The Arts Society Nerja! In honour of their 30th anniversary, the society cordially invites you to their inaugural New Year’s Concert on Saturday, January 20, at 7:30 pm in Centro Cultural Nerja. Collaborating with the Nerja Town Hall and Blevins Franks, this musical extravaganza promises an unforgettable evening filled with melody and artistry. Tickets are available for only €10!
Continuing the festivities on January 23 at 6 pm, join The Arts Society Nerja for an enlightening lecture in English accompanied by a mesmerising live Flamenco performance. Delve into the Latin American influence embedded in Flamenco songs explained in English by the talented narrator, Helen Sijsling. Featuring the remarkable skills of dancer Antonio Guerra, singer Rosa Linero, and guitarist Ruben Portillo, this event is free for members and €10 for non-members. Embrace an enchanting evening celebrating the fusion of Cuban and Flamenco music!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
