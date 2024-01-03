This weeks news in brief from Mallorca

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 17:09

Danish star

DANISH actor, Mads Mikkelsen whose most recent outing was in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as well as being known for his role in Carlsberg adverts is the owner of a property in Mallorca and was recently spotted at the Bodega Morey in Palma with friends.

Nasty surprise

A PALMA resident and his young daughter received a major shock when they came home and discovered that their front door was open and that there was a thief inside. After calling the police, the home-owner grappled the burglar and kept hold of him until he could be arrested.

Tuk Tuks

LATEST Council to see the back of horse drawn carriages for tourists is Muro which has agreed to issue an initial eight licences for use with imported electric Tuk Tuks and the plan is that eventually there will be as many as 16 of these vehicles transporting tourists.

ONCE success

ALTHOUGH not as generous as the prizes in El Gordo, the ONCE Christmas Extra draw which took place on January 1, saw lucky ticket holders in Palma win a total of €220,000 with no less than 10 tickets being sold by the same distributor.

Mercadona

SUPERMARKET Group Mercadona plans to increase the number of stores that it has in Mallorca by adding at least two new outlets in 2024, taking its total to 51. One will be in Cala d’Or, becoming its first in Santanyi and the other will be in Palma.

Free buses

THERE is a New year’s present for residents of and visitors to Palma as the Council has now received news of the granting of funding from the National Government so has reversed its original decision and there will be free travel on local buses all through 2024.

Unemployment falls

THERE are fewer unemployed people in the Balearics in December after National figures released on January 3 revealed that the overall total of unemployed was 31,709, a healthy decrease of 4,142 people.

This is an ongoing trend as the November figures showed a decrease and now unemployment has fallen for three years running, so unless there is a major financial upset during 2024, it looks as if the trend will continue downwards.

Weather warning

LATEST advice from AEMET (The Spanish Meteorological Agency) is ‘batten down the hatches’ for the weekend as there is a 95 per cent chance of rain or even a storm on the evening of January 5 which is the night of the Three Kings Parade.

There could well be snow on high ground and temperature will drop in some areas with patchy rain continuing on Saturday and Sunday and then the temperature is expected to drop and get even colder on Monday January 8.