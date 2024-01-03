By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 11:48

Three Kings Day Parade: Enjoy the Journey from Playa Flamenca to Zenia Boulevard. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela / Facebook

The Annual Three Kings Day Parade in Orihuela Costa is set to take place on January 5, starting at 5:00.PM from Plaza Antonio Vicea in Playa Flamenca.

The festive spectacle will proceed towards La Zenia, concluding at Zenia Boulevard shopping centre around 18:00.

The Three Kings Day Parade, or “Cabalgata de Reyes Magos,” is a celebration marking the eve of Three Kings Day, a significant religious event.

The parade commemorates the journey of the three kings, Gaspar, Balthasar, and Melchior.

Three Kings Day, observed on January 6, is highly revered, especially in terms of gift-giving to children.

The Orihuela Costa parade is renowned for its colourful display featuring elaborately decorated floats representing the Wise Men, accompanied by performers in festive costumes, marching bands, and lively dancers.

The parade’s route takes it through various streets, including C/Pablo Picasso, C/Nicolás de Bussi, C/Salvador Dalí, and C/Jade, before reaching Zenia Boulevard shopping centre.

The celebration not only holds cultural significance but also provides an economic boost to the local area by attracting visitors from different parts of Spain and beyond.