By Anna Ellis •
Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 11:48
Three Kings Day Parade: Enjoy the Journey from Playa Flamenca to Zenia Boulevard. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela / Facebook
The Annual Three Kings Day Parade in Orihuela Costa is set to take place on January 5, starting at 5:00.PM from Plaza Antonio Vicea in Playa Flamenca.
The festive spectacle will proceed towards La Zenia, concluding at Zenia Boulevard shopping centre around 18:00.
The Three Kings Day Parade, or “Cabalgata de Reyes Magos,” is a celebration marking the eve of Three Kings Day, a significant religious event.
The parade commemorates the journey of the three kings, Gaspar, Balthasar, and Melchior.
Three Kings Day, observed on January 6, is highly revered, especially in terms of gift-giving to children.
The Orihuela Costa parade is renowned for its colourful display featuring elaborately decorated floats representing the Wise Men, accompanied by performers in festive costumes, marching bands, and lively dancers.
The parade’s route takes it through various streets, including C/Pablo Picasso, C/Nicolás de Bussi, C/Salvador Dalí, and C/Jade, before reaching Zenia Boulevard shopping centre.
The celebration not only holds cultural significance but also provides an economic boost to the local area by attracting visitors from different parts of Spain and beyond.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.