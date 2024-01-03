Three Kings Parades will be fun

By John Smith •
The Royal Pages are ready to collect the letters
Part of the fun of Three Kings Day is the anticipation and the preparation of the letter to be sent to the Magi listing the gifts that each child hopes to receive.
January 3 was the day of the arrival of the pages who arrive in different costumes and set up the Royal Mailbox in the Plaza de Cort in the centre of Palma so that children could post their letters.
Expect the Three Kings to arrive at Moll Vell marina by sea, from where they will be transported through the streets of Palma from 6pm distributing sweets to those lining the route.
It’s a long route covering around three kilometres and anyone hoping to view the parade should be aware that there are parking and traffic restrictions which means that it could be difficult to find anywhere to park anywhere near the centre, although buses will be running from the suburbs.
If you can’t make it to Palma then other towns such as Alcudia, Andratx, Inca, Manacor and Soller amongst others will host their own events and it’s even possible to watch the Palma festivities on the IB3 YouTube Television Channel.
