Time to Fly at discount prices

By John Smith • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 16:29

Many people love Air Europa Credit: Air Europa

Every year, Spanish Airline Air Europa launches its Time to Fly Campaign which offers a range of internal and even international flights at low prices.

Less than two weeks to get cheap flights

Currently it operates a number of direct flights into and out of 16 different Spanish cities including Barcelona, Bilbao, Granada, Ibiza, Madrid, Malaga, Palma, Tenerife and Valencia.

If you book an internal round trip between January 2 and January 14 for travel until June 13, you may benefit from a price of just €25 each way and that includes two pieces of hand luggage.

It’s even possible to travel to Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon, Paris and several other European destinations as well as Marrakesh for €29 each way and to the USA and Central and South America at cheaper prices than usual.

Visit the Air Europa website to obtain your quote and book your flight (subject to availability) in the knowledge that even if the airline is finally sold to IAG that your booking should be safe.