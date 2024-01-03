Time to Fly at discount prices

By John Smith •
Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 16:29
Many people love Air Europa
Credit: Air Europa
Every year, Spanish Airline Air Europa launches its Time to Fly Campaign which offers a range of internal and even international flights at low prices.
Currently it operates a number of direct flights into and out of 16 different Spanish cities including Barcelona, Bilbao, Granada, Ibiza, Madrid, Malaga, Palma, Tenerife and Valencia.
If you book an internal round trip between January 2 and January 14 for travel until June 13, you may benefit from a price of just €25 each way and that includes two pieces of hand luggage.
It’s even possible to travel to Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon, Paris and several other European destinations as well as Marrakesh for €29 each way and to the USA and Central and South America at cheaper prices than usual.
Visit the Air Europa website to obtain your quote and book your flight (subject to availability) in the knowledge that even if the airline is finally sold to IAG that your booking should be safe.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.