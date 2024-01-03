Trending:

Torrox Community Club’s Maiden Trip Confirmed

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 7:00

Torrox Community Club's first excursion Image: Nevada.shopping

GET ready for an adventure as Torrox Community Club proudly announces its inaugural outing to the famed Nevada Shopping Centre in Granada on January 20, 2024. Departing at 09:00 sharp from Torrox Hub, this promises to be an unforgettable day filled with shopping and camaraderie.

Excursion Details

Members can secure their spot for a mere 17.50€, while non-members are welcome at 22.50€. To ensure your place, book now and make your payment through various convenient methods: in-store at Torrox Hub, via bank transfer, or through a secure online payment link sent upon booking confirmation.

Community Engagement

Seize this opportunity and the Torrox Community Club! This is just the beginning of many more exhilarating trips. Hurry, as slots are limited! You can follow their Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/torroxcommunityclub  for more information and to share your suggestions for the next destination. Your journey starts here!

For more Axarquía news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading