Torrox Community Club’s Maiden Trip Confirmed

Torrox Community Club's first excursion Image: Nevada.shopping

GET ready for an adventure as Torrox Community Club proudly announces its inaugural outing to the famed Nevada Shopping Centre in Granada on January 20, 2024. Departing at 09:00 sharp from Torrox Hub, this promises to be an unforgettable day filled with shopping and camaraderie.

Excursion Details

Members can secure their spot for a mere 17.50€, while non-members are welcome at 22.50€. To ensure your place, book now and make your payment through various convenient methods: in-store at Torrox Hub, via bank transfer, or through a secure online payment link sent upon booking confirmation.

Community Engagement

Seize this opportunity and the Torrox Community Club! This is just the beginning of many more exhilarating trips. Hurry, as slots are limited! You can follow their Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/torroxcommunityclub for more information and to share your suggestions for the next destination. Your journey starts here!

