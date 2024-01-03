Woke Controversy Over Naming Of Royal Navy Vessel

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 21:14

HMS Anson: Astute Class submarine. Credit: Ministry of Defence/Creative Commons.com

The Royal Navy has recently ignited a debate over its decision to reconsider the name of one of its vessels, amid concerns about the possibility it could offend French sensibilities.

Recently, a source sparked controversy by suggesting that navy top brass should re-think the name HMS Agincourt, a name that harks back to the famous English victory over the French in 1415.

The proposal, deemed as ‘woke nonsense’ by critics, was quickly refuted by Royal Navy officials.

Historical Significance And Modern Sensibilities

The HMS Agincourt, named after the famous Battle of Agincourt where King Henry V’s army triumphed over the French, has been a recurring name in the Royal Navy, with five previous ships sharing the sobriquet.

This debate isn’t new, in 2018, the Ships’ Names and Badges Committee deliberated over the name before approving it. A Royal Navy spokesperson emphasised their meticulous approach to ship naming, underscoring the importance of historical victories in their choices.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and MoD personnel have expressed their views on the matter. An MoD source stated, ‘The Defence Secretary thinks considering renaming a ship because it may offend the French is woke nonsense.’

They further added, ‘Is anyone suggesting we should rename Waterloo or Trafalgar Square so we don’t offend anyone? It’s ridiculous.’ These comments highlight the tension between historical commemoration and contemporary sensibilities.

Political Reactions

The debate has drawn reactions from various political figures. Conservative MP James Daly commented, ‘It is fantastic news that HMS Agincourt retains the name of one of England’s great military victories.’

Conservative Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson criticised the perceived over-sensitivity, saying, ‘There are far too many public servants who lay awake at night thinking of silly things to say the following day.

‘Things that might upset about 0.01 per cent of the population.’ He urged public servants to focus on more pressing issues.

The seventh Astute Class hunter-killer submarine, set to enter service this year, will continue the tradition, being the sixth vessel to bear the HMS Agincourt name since a Dreadnought Battleship launched in 1913.

The Royal Navy maintains its stance on the appropriateness of historical names for its vessels, echoing a respect for tradition and history in its naval legacy.