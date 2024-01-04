2023 Closes With Record Visitor Numbers For Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 8:57

Image of tourist in Alicante. Credit: margouillat photo/Shuttersstock.com

SPAIN is on the brink of a historic achievement in its tourism sector.

According to the latest data released on Wednesday, January 3 by the National Institute of Statistics, Spain is gearing up to conclude 2023 with an unprecedented influx of international tourists.

In the first eleven months of 2023, Spain welcomed 79.8 million overseas visitors, marking a significant 18.2 per cent increase from 2022.

Surge In Tourist Arrivals And Spending

The surge in tourist numbers has also been accompanied by a substantial rise in visitor expenditure.

Tourists have spent over €101 billion, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. This increase in spending and tourist numbers reflects a robust recovery for the Spanish tourism industry, which has rebounded strongly following global disruptions.

Last November alone saw 5.1 million international tourists visiting Spain, 18.6 per cent more than in November 2022, and 10.5 per cent higher than in November 2019, pre-pandemic.

Leading Visitor Nations And Economic Impact

For Jordi Hereu, the Minister of Industry and Tourism, this resurgence is not just a statistic but a vital contributor to the national economy.

‘Tourist arrivals and spending at the destination have accelerated significantly in the second half of the year, especially in the months that were historically considered low season, with double-digit growth,’ he stated.

This growth has had a positive impact on both the country’s GDP and employment rates. The United Kingdom led the way in visitor numbers, with almost a million tourists arriving from there, a 15.2 per cent increase compared to November 2022.

France and Germany followed closely, with 600,000 visitors each, marking increases of 9 and 18.5 per cent, respectively.

Record Spending By International Tourists

This influx of tourists has also led to a record in consumption. In November, international tourists spent a total of €6,653 million, showing a 23.6 per cent increase from November 2022, and 31.4 per cent higher than in November 2019.

The average spend per tourist stood at €1,294 , up by 4.2 per cent annually, while the average daily spend rose to €173.

Consequently, during the first 11 months of 2023, the total spending by international tourists saw a 24 per cent increase, reaching €101,569 million, which is 16.9 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic figures of 2019.