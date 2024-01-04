By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 16:45

A-7 Expansion Accelerates: Mitma Initiates Land Occupation in Orihuela. Image: Alfredo Maiquez / Shutterstock.com.

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda (Mitma) is set to carry out the preliminary act of land occupation.

The reason behind the act is due to the construction of the third lane on the Mediterranean highway A-7 between Orihuela and Crevillent.

The project, approved in 2016, aims to alleviate congestion in a high-capacity section that can handle up to 50,000 vehicles per day over 17 kilometres between kilometre points 528 and 545.

The administrative procedure will impact over 600 plots, primarily rural, across various municipalities: Orihuela (2 plots), Redován (40), Callosa de Segura (36), Cox (130), Granja de Rocamora (34), San Isidro (150), Albatera (77), and Crevillent (128).

The estimated investment for the land purchase process is €10.8M, mainly affecting rural land on agricultural farms and, to a lesser extent, urban plots.

The affected properties include those owned by municipalities through which the route runs, as well as numerous individuals and companies.

Owners can also oppose the need for occupation based on substantive or formal reasons.