Additional Storm Juliette payments

Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 15:45
13 Councils benefitted from the latest payments
Credit: Consell de Mallorca
13 COUNCILS in Mallorca will each receive just over €192,000 from the Consell de Mallorca to assist with costs associated with last year’s storm damage.
The councils benefitting are Arta, Buger, Escorca, Esporles, Felanitx, Fornalutx, Mancor de la Vall, Montuïri, Pollença, Sant Joan, Selva, Soller and Vilafranca de Bonany.
Last November, the framework agreement for a collaboration agreement between the Island Council and the town councils was approved, to cooperate financially in the repair of damage suffered to the property of individuals as a result of storm Juliette.
The total amount granted in this round is €2.5 million and follows up an earlier distribution of €2.5 million, bringing the total amount of aid granted to Mallorcan Councils to €5 million.
Representatives of the councils involved and the Consell de Mallorca met in the Consell’s audience room on Thursday December 28 so that each party could sign a relevant agreement document thus making the payments official.
