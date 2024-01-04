By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 17:57

Alicante Seismic Surge: 2023 Records 70.3% Increase in Earthquakes. Image: MuhsinRina / Shutterstock.com.

The province of Alicante experienced a notably active seismic year in 2023, as revealed by data from the National Geographic Institute.

A total of 91 seismic movements, ranging between 1.5 and 3.8 degrees on the Richter scale, were detected throughout the year.

This marked a substantial increase of 70.3 per cent compared to the 64 earthquakes recorded in 2022.

The seismic activity in 2023 also surpassed figures from previous years, with 76 earthquakes in 2021 and 68 in 2020.

The Alcoià region notably led the count with 29 earthquakes, followed by Vega Baja with 11, and the Middle and Lower Vinalopó regions each recorded 8 earthquakes.

Conversely, El Comtat, Alto Vinalopó, and l’Alacantí experienced the least seismic movement, with only two earthquakes each in 2023.

Experts have acknowledged this surge in seismic activity, cautioning that various factors could contribute to the increased detection rather than solely reflecting an actual rise in earthquakes.

Sergio Molina, a professor at the University of Alicante and member of the Seismic Engineering and Risk Group (GIRS), highlighted the influence of factors such as improved instruments and additional detection stations over the years.

Molina emphasised that the current increase in seismic activity doesn’t necessarily indicate an imminent seismic event.

Earth dynamics are complex, and understanding the broader picture requires considering multiple factors.

To delve deeper into seismic changes, GIRS has initiated a project aiming to analyse not only seismic activity but also other relevant parameters.

While predicting earthquakes may remain challenging, the goal is to provide forecasts similar to weather predictions, enhancing emergency planning.