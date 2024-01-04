Alicante: Spain’s New Filmmaking Capital?

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 20:36

Stock image of film making. Credit: gnepphoto/shutterstock.com

In 2023, this Spanish city of Alicante has seen an impressive influx of fifty film projects, encompassing a diverse range of genres and formats.

Ana Poquet, the Tourism Department’s councillor, recently remarked, ‘Filming has become a very beneficial tourist product in every sense, both to promote our city and due to the impact on hotels and commerce of the productions that film here.’

The city’s commitment to enhancing its filming credentials was further emphasized by Poquet: ‘We are going to continue working in the line of attracting filming and taking advantage of the qualitative leap that the launch of Ciudad de la Luz represents with those of us who already collaborate through the Alicante Film Office.’

International Spotlight

In 2023, Alicante processed five international productions, a significant increase compared to previous years. Among these were three feature films and two series. The highlight was ‘The Road to Belen,’ featuring Antonio Banderas, showcasing Alicante’s iconic Santa Barbara Castle.

The French production ‘Sharks in Paris’ primarily used the City of Light for its scenes, while a Bollywood film also chose Alicante as its backdrop. The year also saw the filming of the series ‘Miskina’ and ‘Women in Spain.’

National Productions Thrive

The national film and series industry was equally bustling in Alicante. The city hosted the complete filming of the movie ‘Enemigos’ and six series with renowned casts. These included ‘La Ley del Mar’ starring Luis Tosar and Blanca Portillo, ‘The Immortal,’ ‘Camilo Superstar,’ ‘The Long Shadows,’ ‘A History of Crimes,’ and ‘The Crime of Benejuzar.’ Looking ahead to 2024, the filming of ‘El Cautivo’ by Alejandro Amenabar in Alicante has been confirmed.

Beyond Films

Alicante’s appeal extended beyond films to include two short films and three documentaries. Television also marked its presence with shows like ‘Got Talent España’ and ‘De tapas por España.’

The city’s scenic locales featured in advertisements and catalogues for major brands. Notably, the footwear company Gioseppo’s campaign with Elsa Pataki on Tabarca Island garnered attention in 2023.