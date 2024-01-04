By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 17:37

Alicante's Heritage Unveiled: 26 Tourist Panels Illuminate EDUSI Zone. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

The Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board has unveiled 26 tourist panels within the EDUSI zone, spanning the area between the Santa Bárbara and San Fernando castles.

These panels aim to showcase the historical and heritage significance of key attractions, guiding both tourists and locals through a rich cultural experience.

Ana Poquet, the Councillor for Tourism, emphasised the objective of bringing attention to the often-overlooked heritage within the EDUSI area.

The panels, strategically placed in prominent locations like the castles of Santa Bárbara and San Fernando, Las Cigarreras, ADDA, the Central Market, Luceros, MARQ, and more, serve as informative markers highlighting the origin and history of notable elements.

To make this information accessible to a diverse audience, the panels feature explanations in Spanish, Valencian, and English, with Braille included for those with visual impairments.

The panels maintain a unified aesthetic, bearing the phrase “Discover another area of the city to visit: Alicante between two castles.”

A digital tourist gymkhana titled “Alicante between two castles” encourages exploration of this district.

Participants answer questions about 11 tourist spots in the area, supported by brief descriptions and an interactive tour.

In just one year, over 800 people from 32 nationalities have embraced this engaging experience, showcasing the success of initiatives that blend heritage promotion with interactive and accessible tourism.