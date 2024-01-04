By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 13:57

Ballet Clasico Internacional Presents Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake in Alicante. Image: Teatro Principal de Alicante.

Prepare to be spellbound as Ballet Clasico Internacional heads to Alicante with Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake on January 17 at 8:30 PM.

The ballet, a timeless masterpiece, will unfold at the Teatro Principal de Alicante, Plaza Chapí, s/n-03001.

Swan Lake takes the audience on a journey through the eternal struggle between good and evil.

The story unfolds as Prince Siegfried, celebrating his twenty-first birthday, ventures into a mystical forest where he encounters Odette, a swan princess ensnared by the malevolent Rothbart.

A promise of unconditional love is made, but a cruel deception leads Siegfried to mistakenly swear his love to the Black Swan.

Realising his error, he embarks on a poignant quest to reunite with his true love.

Grab your tickets at the Teatro Principal de Alicante Box Office, located at Plaza Chapí, s/n-03001, Alicante, or by calling (+34) 965202380.

For additional information, reach out via email to informacion@teatroprincipaldealicante.com or call (+34) 965203100.