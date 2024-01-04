Benidorm beats Newcastle as Stag heaven

By John Smith • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 16:10

Stags just love Benidorm Credit: Last Night of Freedom

The Hen and Stag do debate continues but whether it likes it or not, Benidorm has just taken over as the number one Stag destination for British revellers.

Newcastle has lost its title as Britain’s number one stag do destination – to the ‘anything goes’ party capital of Spain, Benidorm.

Leading stag and hen planner Last Night of Freedom has reviewed its booking numbers and found the city has slipped to second in the list of most popular destinations, for the first time in five years.

Does Benidorm deserve the title of Stag Capital?

Instead, stags opted for the sun, sea and anything-goes atmosphere of Spanish party resort Benidorm during 2023 and the company which compiles the rankings says that Benidorm’s nightlife and value for money has seen it jump up the rankings to top spot.

Managing Director at the firm Matt Mavir, who compiles top 10 lists of locations for stag and hen bookings at the end of every year, admitted he was gobsmacked to see Newcastle knocked off the top spot.

“We’re a local company and have always been proud of Newcastle and its popularity with stags and hens over the years,” said Matt.

“To us it’s the best place in the world and we wouldn’t want to be based anywhere else.

“I’d always choose Newcastle, but it’s obvious that stags just can’t get enough of Benidorm.

“It’s gloriously tacky and boasts a nightlife like nowhere else – the infamous live sex shows, 6am kick-out times and €1-a-pint beer. Truly anything goes in Benidorm, a town which is fast turning into a mecca for stags.

“I suppose the only thing for us to do in Newcastle in 2024 is continue to welcome people to party in our city, and make sure we get back to the top of the table!”

UK destinations still very popular

Despite Benidorm climbing the rankings, UK destinations more than ever are becoming stag and hen hotspots, with Liverpool, Edinburgh and Cardiff joined by newcomer Bristol in the top 10 for ‘nearly wed’ men.

It’s the same story for women, with even more UK locations in the most popular hen do destinations – but Benidorm is also rising, sneaking in at 10.

“Funnily enough, we’ve actually noticed a big trend of people staying in the UK for their stag and hen parties, overall – around two-thirds of all of our bookings now remain here, when it was closer to 50-50 four years ago,” Matt continued.

Bookings increase despite local crackdowns

“But obviously, there’s just something about Benidorm that stags can’t resist. It’s also interesting to see stag bookings to Amsterdam increase, even though authorities there have launched a campaign trying to keep British tourists away from the city.”