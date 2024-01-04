Benidorm beats Newcastle as Stag heaven

By John Smith •
Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 16:10
Stags just love Benidorm
Credit: Last Night of Freedom
The Hen and Stag do debate continues but whether it likes it or not, Benidorm has just taken over as the number one Stag destination for British revellers.
Newcastle has lost its title as Britain’s number one stag do destination – to the ‘anything goes’ party capital of Spain, Benidorm.
Leading stag and hen planner Last Night of Freedom has reviewed its booking numbers and found the city has slipped to second in the list of most popular destinations, for the first time in five years.
Instead, stags opted for the sun, sea and anything-goes atmosphere of Spanish party resort Benidorm during 2023 and the company which compiles the rankings says that Benidorm’s nightlife and value for money has seen it jump up the rankings to top spot.
Managing Director at the firm Matt Mavir, who compiles top 10 lists of locations for stag and hen bookings at the end of every year, admitted he was gobsmacked to see Newcastle knocked off the top spot.
“We’re a local company and have always been proud of Newcastle and its popularity with stags and hens over the years,” said Matt.
“To us it’s the best place in the world and we wouldn’t want to be based anywhere else.
“I’d always choose Newcastle, but it’s obvious that stags just can’t get enough of Benidorm.
“It’s gloriously tacky and boasts a nightlife like nowhere else – the infamous live sex shows, 6am kick-out times and €1-a-pint beer. Truly anything goes in Benidorm, a town which is fast turning into a mecca for stags.
“I suppose the only thing for us to do in Newcastle in 2024 is continue to welcome people to party in our city, and make sure we get back to the top of the table!”
Despite Benidorm climbing the rankings, UK destinations more than ever are becoming stag and hen hotspots, with Liverpool, Edinburgh and Cardiff joined by newcomer Bristol in the top 10 for ‘nearly wed’ men.
It’s the same story for women, with even more UK locations in the most popular hen do destinations – but Benidorm is also rising, sneaking in at 10.
“Funnily enough, we’ve actually noticed a big trend of people staying in the UK for their stag and hen parties, overall – around two-thirds of all of our bookings now remain here, when it was closer to 50-50 four years ago,” Matt continued.
“But obviously, there’s just something about Benidorm that stags can’t resist. It’s also interesting to see stag bookings to Amsterdam increase, even though authorities there have launched a campaign trying to keep British tourists away from the city.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.