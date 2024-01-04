Business Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Updated: 04 Jan 2024 • 12:35

GLAXOSMITHKLINE CEO: Dame Emma Walmsley is “optimistic” about the UK Photo credit: gsk.com

Looking good DAME EMMA WALMSLEY, chief executive of biopharma giant GlaxoSmithKline, said Britain was “uniquely placed” in the drug development market owing to its background of academic skill and high-profile companies. “I’m a great optimist about the UK,’ she told a BBC Radio 4 interviewer.

Planning ahead THE time that unpaid interns spend with companies in Spain will be included in the calculations of years worked when they reach pensionable age. This new measure, which came into force on January 1, will affect 1.2 students currently acquiring work experience, the Social Security ministry said.

Handout needed CAMBRIDGE PROPERTIES HOLDINGS LTD, created in 2021 for the Selfridges takeover by Thailand’s Central Group and Austrian company Signa, has asked the former for more cash following Signa’s collapse. Selfridges’ property arm also needs to repay a £27.3 million (€31.6 million) shareholder loan in May.

Early sales WINTER sales in Spain normally begin on January 7 once the Christmas holiday is finally over but fashion chains H & M, Cortefiel and Bimba y Lola broke with tradition by starting theirs on December 28. Smaller businesses warned that profit margins were so narrow, they could not afford to slash prices so early.

Shopping spree FRIDAY December 22 was the UK’s most popular shopping day over the recent festive season, with 25 million trips made and £803 million (€929 million) spent in person, 85 per cent more than on an average Friday in 2023. Online spending remained steady at 11.6 per cent, data specialists Kantar said.

Red card FC BARCELONA will sue Libero Football Finance AG for defaulting on its €40 million payment for a 10 per cent holding in the Barça Vision online media company. This payment was fundamental to Barcelona’s plans to float its content subsidiary Barça Media on Nasdaq, the New York stock exchange, which was originally planned for the end of 2023.

Rome contract SPANISH rolling stock manufacturer CAF secured a €130 million contract to build 40 trams for Rome city hall and maintain and repair these for five years. The company, which is based in Beasain (Guipuzcoa), revealed that the initial order from ATAC, Rome’s publicly-owned transport company, could be extended to €400 million and 121 trains.

Win and lose REVENUES from David Beckham’s business interests, which included deals with Netflix and the Qatar World Cup, doubled last year to £72.6 million (€84.2 million) compared with £34.3 million (€39.7 million) in 2022. Meanwhile wife Victoria’s fashion firm will continue to require shareholder support after reporting pre-tax losses of £3.1 million (€3.6 million) in 2023.

Fine situation BRITISH telecoms company BT missed the December 31 deadline imposed by the government on security grounds to remove all equipment made by Chinese company Huawei from its core network. The cut-off date had been extended on two occasions and missing it again could expose BT to a daily fine of £100,000 (€115,959) for every day over the deadline.

Stat of the Week: €2.7 billion estimated value of Tendam if the owner of Cortefiel, Springfield, Women’s Secret and Hoss Intropia goes ahead with plans to float the company on the Madrid stock exchange.