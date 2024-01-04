Calling All Writers: Xabia Book Circle Launches Short Story Writing Contest.

By Anna Ellis •
Are you a budding author? Then look no further than the Xabia Book Circle.
The Circle is a literature discussion group in Spain’s Costa Blanca and has just launched its latest short story writing contest.
The competition is open to everyone.
There is a €10 entry fee and the submission deadline is midnight on January 31.
The first prize is €100, and the second and third prizes are wine or cava.
Entries should not exceed 3,000 words, must be written in English, and should be previously unpublished.
Submissions are accepted as attachments in Word or PDF format, double-spaced, and should be emailed to xabiabookcircle2021@gmail.com.
The competition will be judged by Book Circle Committee members Christopher North and J. David Simons.
For further details, including competition rules and instructions on how to pay the entry fee, interested participants can request information from the website: xabiabookcircle.com.
