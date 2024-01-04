By Anna Ellis • Updated: 04 Jan 2024 • 18:24

Elche Tourism Soars: 2023 Witnesses a 20% Surge in Visitors. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Despite the absence of December data, the Elche Tourism Office reports a significant surge in the total number of visitors throughout 2023.

The figures so far show a remarkable 20 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

This upswing is mirrored in the annual hotel occupancy rates, exceeding 83 per cent, a notable 4.5 percentage points higher than in 2022.

August retains its status as the peak month for tourist visits, boasting an impressive 94.5 per cent occupancy, coinciding with the holiday season.

Following closely are the months of September and October, showcasing sustained growth in occupancy rates and enhanced hotel profitability throughout the year.

The majority of tourists in 2023 were of national origin, hailing primarily from the Valencian Community, Madrid, Catalonia, and Andalusia.

Among foreign visitors, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany continued to dominate, with a notable increase in tourists from Belgium.

Additionally, the city welcomed more Dutch, Scandinavian, Portuguese, and visitors from Eastern Countries and Latin America.

A noteworthy addition to Elche’s tourism offerings was the introduction of a tourist information point in La Glorieta last summer.

Serving nearly 1,200 people between July 26 and August 15, 75 per cent of visitors were of national origin.

The local audience, particularly interested in information related to the August festivities, was also substantial.

Innovative communication channels have played a pivotal role in engaging with tourists.

The WhatsApp tourist information query service, initiated in 2022, witnessed a 300 per cent growth in 2023.

Predominantly utilised by residents of Elche, the service also garnered interest from individuals in Valencia, Madrid, Catalonia, and internationally, with the British and the French leading the way.

The VisitElche website experienced a surge in popularity, registering over 1,650,000 queries until November, a substantial 20 per cent increase from 2022.

This comprehensive growth across various platforms reflects Elche’s evolving position as a preferred tourist destination.