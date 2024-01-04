Floating monument celebrates 100th birthday

By John Smith • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 17:54

The fully restored vessel ready for the Kings Credit: Consell de Mallorca

In 1924, a traditional Mallorcan vessel known as a Llaüt was built in Palma by the Ballester Shipyards and started life as a trawler.

Named the Balearic Islands (Balear) it fished for some 70 years and in 1998, the Consell de Mallorca declared the Balearic Islands an asset of cultural interest with monument status.

Since then it has been used to promote the maritime heritage of the Island and as it is still sea worthy will continue to make local promotional voyages.

Transporting the Three Kings

To celebrate its centenary, the first public act will see it decorated and at 6pm on January 5, will transport its ‘cargo’ of Three Kings to the Moll Vell in Palma where they will disembark and start their procession through the city.

For some years, the 14 metre long vessel languished in the water and steadily deteriorated until it was donated to Mallorca and was restored by Escola de Mestres d’Aixa del Consell over a long period from 2000 to 2004 before being returned to the water.

It is now used on special occasions and has both an engine and sails.