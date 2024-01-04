By Anna Ellis • Updated: 04 Jan 2024 • 17:37

Harmony in the Making: Join the Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir. Image: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir.

The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir is gearing up for an exciting year ahead, starting with weekly rehearsals commencing on Tuesday, January 9, at 5:45 PM.

The venue for the gathering is Bar Mediterráneo in Teulada.

During these sessions, choir members will embark on the journey of learning new songs, carefully selected from suggestions made by members last year.

They will also revisit and revive some hidden gems that have lingered unsung in their repertoire.

The men of the choir harmonise in four parts, utilising online programmes and resources, eliminating the necessity of reading sheet music.

As the choir kicks off the new year, it’s worth noting their accomplishments from the previous year.

The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir successfully raised over €1500 for their chosen charity, expanded their regular membership to include 38 men, and celebrated a diverse group representing six different nationalities.

Over a quarter of the choir members are now not British, making this male voice choir a truly unique and culturally diverse musical ensemble.

If you have a passion for singing and wish to be a part of this musical community, call Mike at (+34) 645081539.

Additional information can be found on their website www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com, as well as on their social media platforms on Facebook and YouTube.