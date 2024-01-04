Houseboat breaks loose in the Netherlands

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 16:11

The water was moving dangerously fast Credit: Shutterstock/1945395685

IMAGINE going to sleep in your houseboat, assuming you are safe and sound, only to wake up in the middle of the night to find yourself hurtling down the river!

That terrifying scenario nearly became a reality in the Netherlands last night, on Wednesday January 3, as a houseboat in Maastricht broke loose during early hours of the morning and then crashed into a bridge.

Luckily, there was nobody on the houseboat at the time of the incident and all further houseboats in the relevant area between the Maas and the Zuid-Willemsvaart in the Boschpoort district have now been evacuated in the fear or similar happenings.

The houseboat, in addition to the bridge in the Stuwweg suffered damage, and it is currently still leaning against the closed bridge. Although an official statement as to what caused the houseboat to become loose has not been released, according to the spokesman it is believed that it is the fast flowing water.

This strong current broke the 120-metre-wide spillway over a width of 50 metres, and as a result, over thirty boats were subsequently evacuated.

Spillways are used to adjust water flow by lowering them at a dam so water only flows away once it reaches a certain point.