How Safe Are Spanish Roads?

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 17:25

Spanish road death statistics revealed. Credit: Interior.gob.es

TODAY the Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska revealed statistics on Spain’s road safety record for 2023.

On Thursday, December 4, at the Madrid headquarters of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), Grande-Marlaska, alongside department undersecretary Susana Crisostomo and General Director of Traffic Pere Navarro, revealed the provisional statistics for road accidents in Spain during the past year.

2023 Road Accident Data

The report showed a slight decrease in fatalities, with 1,145 lives lost in 1,048 fatal accidents – a reduction of three from 2022.

However, there were 4,495 individuals who sustained injuries requiring hospitalisation. ‘Traffic accidents are mostly avoidable and reducing these tragic figures is in our hands if we all redouble our efforts with that objective,’ highlighted Grande-Marlaska.

He called for drivers’ responsibility, stressing the importance of avoiding distractions, obeying traffic rules, and using safety systems.

Analysis Of Fatalities

Out of the total fatalities, 849 (74 per cent) occurred on conventional roads – an increase of 21 from the previous year.

However, high-capacity roads saw a decrease in deaths, with 296 fatalities in 2023, 24 fewer than in 2022. The data suggests that three-quarters of road deaths still occur on conventional roads.

Vulnerable Road Users At Risk

Vulnerable users, including motorcyclists, pedestrians, and cyclists, experienced a 9 per cent rise in fatalities, totalling 463.

Motorcyclist deaths rose by 19 per cent compared to 2022. Notably, pedestrian deaths were almost equally distributed between highways and conventional roads.

Demographic Details Of Victims

The 45 to 54 age group saw an 11 per cent increase in mortality, with 228 deaths representing 20 per cent of the total fatalities.

Child fatalities also rose, with 22 deaths recorded among 0 to 14-year-olds. The elderly (aged 65 and over) constituted 18 per cent of fatalities, showing a 10 per cent decrease from the previous year.

Men comprised 79 per cent of the fatalities, while women accounted for the remaining 21 per cent.

Timing And Safety Accessories

Weekdays accounted for 57 per cent of the deaths, while weekends saw 43 per cent. Concerningly, 138 car and van occupants were not wearing seat belts at the time of their accidents.

Among motorcyclists and cyclists who died, 8 and 9, respectively, were not wearing helmets.

Regional Accident Statistics

Andalucia and Catalonia reported the highest number of road accidents, though both regions saw a decrease in fatalities – 12 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

La Rioja and the Foral Community of Navarra had the lowest figures, each contributing 1 per cent to the total deaths.