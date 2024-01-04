How Safe Are Spanish Roads?

By John Ensor •
Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 17:25
Spanish road death statistics revealed.
Credit: Interior.gob.es
TODAY the Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska revealed statistics on Spain’s road safety record for 2023.
On Thursday, December 4, at the Madrid headquarters of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), Grande-Marlaska, alongside department undersecretary Susana Crisostomo and General Director of Traffic Pere Navarro, revealed the provisional statistics for road accidents in Spain during the past year.
The report showed a slight decrease in fatalities, with 1,145 lives lost in 1,048 fatal accidents – a reduction of three from 2022.
However, there were 4,495 individuals who sustained injuries requiring hospitalisation. ‘Traffic accidents are mostly avoidable and reducing these tragic figures is in our hands if we all redouble our efforts with that objective,’ highlighted Grande-Marlaska.
He called for drivers’ responsibility, stressing the importance of avoiding distractions, obeying traffic rules, and using safety systems.
Out of the total fatalities, 849 (74 per cent) occurred on conventional roads – an increase of 21 from the previous year.
However, high-capacity roads saw a decrease in deaths, with 296 fatalities in 2023, 24 fewer than in 2022. The data suggests that three-quarters of road deaths still occur on conventional roads.
Vulnerable users, including motorcyclists, pedestrians, and cyclists, experienced a 9 per cent rise in fatalities, totalling 463.
Motorcyclist deaths rose by 19 per cent compared to 2022. Notably, pedestrian deaths were almost equally distributed between highways and conventional roads.
The 45 to 54 age group saw an 11 per cent increase in mortality, with 228 deaths representing 20 per cent of the total fatalities.
Child fatalities also rose, with 22 deaths recorded among 0 to 14-year-olds. The elderly (aged 65 and over) constituted 18 per cent of fatalities, showing a 10 per cent decrease from the previous year.
Men comprised 79 per cent of the fatalities, while women accounted for the remaining 21 per cent.
Weekdays accounted for 57 per cent of the deaths, while weekends saw 43 per cent. Concerningly, 138 car and van occupants were not wearing seat belts at the time of their accidents.
Among motorcyclists and cyclists who died, 8 and 9, respectively, were not wearing helmets.
Andalucia and Catalonia reported the highest number of road accidents, though both regions saw a decrease in fatalities – 12 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.
La Rioja and the Foral Community of Navarra had the lowest figures, each contributing 1 per cent to the total deaths.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.