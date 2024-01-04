Jethro Tull play Malaga in February

By John Smith • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 16:25

The current line-up of Jethro Tull Credit: https://jethrotull.com

British rock bands are always welcome visitors to the Costa del Sol and the next big name to arrive will be Jethro Tull who play the Cervantes Theatre in Malaga Capital on Wednesday February 21.

Tickets €80 plus booking fee are as expected selling very quickly so if you want to get a chance to listen to one of the most creative bands to emerge from the 1960s who are still playing live, you should act quickly.

First albums for 20 years

In 2023, the band led by Ian Anderson, released their 23rd studio album, entitled RökFlöte which is based on the lives and loves of the Pagan Norse Gods.

This followed swiftly on the heels of their critically-acclaimed 2022 album The Zealot Gene, their first album in two decades.

It is very difficult to describe the work of the band which had many names before settling on Jethro Tull as they have moved from blues, to rock to progressive and even folk but with Ian Anderson always the front man, they have amassed sales of around 60 million albums worldwide.

This version of the band was formed to tour in 2019 but the tour was postponed due to the pandemic and they are now on the road which will take up most of the first half of 2024 and then see then spend time playing Germany in the Autumn.

Just three Spanish concerts

The Malaga gig is one of only three taking place in Spain, the other two being in Granada and Palma de Mallorca.