Judge attacked in US court

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 14:44

The crazed attack Credit: Nevada County Court

IN SHOCKING news, a Nevada judge was attacked by a defendant during sentencing in a Vegas courtroom, yesterday, on January 3.

At around 11am on Wednesday morning, a Clark County, Nevada judge and marshal were seriously injured after a defendant decided that he was not happy with his sentence. He told the judge beforehand: “I’m not a rebellious person, I don’t think I should go to prison. But if it’s appropriate for you then you have to do what you have to do.”

However, when the judge made it clear that she would in fact be putting him behind bars, he vaulted the bench and began a bloody brawl, viciously attacking her, court officials and attorneys. This can be seen in a courtroom video that has been widely shared on social media.

Ironically, he was being sentenced to prison in a felony battery case.

In the violent scene, Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus fell back from her seat against a wall and suffered some injuries, but thankfully was not hospitalized, as stated by courthouse officials.

A courtroom marshal also suffered injuries, as he bravely jumped to the judge’s defense. However, he was in fact hospitalized, and required urgent treatment for a gash on his forehead, as well as a dislocated shoulder.

The defendant is Deobra Delone Redden, aged 30. After the attack he was finally managed to be wrestled to the floor by several court and jail officers and courtroom staff members, who can be seen in video to be attacking him back.

A statement, released by court spokesperson Mary Ann Price, said officials were “reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees.”