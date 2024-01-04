Man stages muzzle protest for XL Bullies

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 04 Jan 2024 • 18:40

Eamonn and Lexi in their matching muzzles. Credit: Facebook

A British father has staged his own one man protest in solidarity with his XL Bully dog.

Eamonn Mcgeady, aged 51 from England, decided to take a stand for his puppy Lexi, who is the XL Bully breed. To do this, he staged his own personal protest and wore a muzzle, similar to what his dog will now have to wear everywhere in public, to the pub, even sipping a pint through a straw in it.

Wearing a matching protective guard right next to him was little Lexi, who at just six months old will have to use this muzzle for the rest of her life. During their visit to the Straw Hat Pub in Chester, Cheshire, Eamonn ordered a pint at the bar and drank it through a straw, much to the amusement of the other customers. His biggest supporter, daughter Elle, aged 19, said he did this to make a point about the new legislation on the breed, which both of them disagree with.

She told a local news station that puppy Lexi now hides when it’s time for a walk because she knows she has to wear the muzzle. Elle also claimed that other people’s reactions towards Lexi has changed, making them assume she is vicious.

She added that : “Before people would come up and give her a stroke and a pat but now we’re getting more evil looks off people instead. Elle also emphasised how proud she is of her dad’s protest at the pub.

Breeding and selling XL Bully dogs is now illegal, and from February 1, owning an XL Bully will be banned unless the dog has been registered with a paid license before said deadline.