Menu del Dia winning restaurant

By John Smith • Updated: 04 Jan 2024 • 11:58

Bar Paco, offers an exciting Menu del Dia Credit: Bar Paco Facebook

Last year, the Euro Weekly News invited readers to recommend restaurants around the regions which offered the best Menu del Dia from a combination of choice, quality and price.

Did you enter your favourite?

We were delighted to receive a large number of entries although unfortunately, especially on Facebook, some people forget to include their contact details.

There were still plenty to choose from and we have chosen Bar Paco in Javea which was recommended by Margaret Conner who will receive a prize of €100 from EWN to allow her and her partner several more meals there.

Margaret went to some detail to promote her favourite restaurant, Bar Paco, which is situated in the Ct de L’Historiador Palau, Javea and the following is her presentation;

Margaret’s recommendation

Bar Paco my local now, is convenient for all with plenty of parking in the area and offer excellent food being open from 7.30am for breakfast, and becoming busy, at 1.30pm

Cristine and Victor start serving a superb Menu del Dia (Monday to Saturday) which is freshly cooked daily, for a staggering €12, with a choice of two starters, two main courses plus a drink, dessert or coffee, bread and aioli.

Friday evenings only Cristine puts on a tapas meal.

This is family run, with Cristine’s mother Carmen still helping out by making desserts, and other family members serving, if required and there is always a selection in the tapas case available with snacks.

Is there ever a problem? No as Cristine will always cope with any allergy or preference with a smile, which often makes life easier for myself as I have eating problems!

My partner and I had eaten at The Avenida Cafe, which was part of Mercadona until closed down and enlarged, so they returned to Bar Paco, owned and named after dad, who had run it with wife, Carmen, and family for years, but sadly he, no longer with us.

Value for money

Most days regular workers and locals use this eatery, as they never know what to expect on the menu, but always a delight.

I hope this will be of interest to your readers as eating out prices have risen sharply in the past year and still continue to do so.