By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 12:43

Population on the Rise: Javea Sees Growth to 30,249 Inhabitants in 2023. Image: Ajuntament de Xàbia / Facebook

As of December 13, 2023, Jávea or Xàbia, known by its Valencian name, has a census population of 30,249 inhabitants.

The figures are according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

This marks an increase from the 2022 population of 28,731 inhabitants and the 2023 population of 29,497 inhabitants.

Despite its population significantly increasing during the summer season, Xàbia typically maintains an average of 25,000 to 30,000 inhabitants.

Over the last year, from 2022 to 2023, Xàbia has seen a growth of 752 people.

Comparatively, in the period from 2021 to 2022, the total number of registered individuals increased by 748 people.

Examining the population’s evolution over the last 25 years (since 1997), there has been a fluctuating pattern.

In terms of gender distribution, the total population in Xàbia is nearly equal between men and women.

As of December 2023, there are only 49 more women than men, with 14,724 men and 14,773 women.

Regarding age demographics, the majority of inhabitants fall within the 30 to 70 years age range.

Xàbia attracts not only a significant number of tourists during the summer but also foreigners who choose to spend an extended period in the town during the winter.