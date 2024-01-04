By Anna Ellis •
Port of Torrevieja Witnesses Loading of Over 15,500 Tons of Salt for Export. Image: Kirstudiofilms / Shutterstock.com
More than 15,500 tons of salt were loaded at the port of Torrevieja between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.
The merchant ship “Kristella” arrived from Hafnarfjordur, Iceland, and was equipped to store 4,800 tons of salt from the pink lagoon of Torrevieja.
The salt’s primary destination was Iceland for snow melting.
The “Kristella,” with a length of 115 metres and the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, left the port of Torrevieja after a record loading time of just over 24 hours.
The efficient loading process involved transporting hundreds of tons directly from the extraction centre in the salt flats to the loading port through a pneumatic belt.
Two other vessels, the “Missouriborg” with a length of 137 metres and the flag of the Netherlands, and the “Arklow Rally” with the Irish flag, were also anchored, waiting to dock at the salt port.
The “Missouriborg” planned to load another 6,500 tons of salt, while the “Arklow Rally” had a loading capacity of more than 4,200 tons.
The increased maritime activity at the port was a positive sign for the extractive industry, marking a recovery after several years impacted by torrential rains.
The dry and windy weather in the past year had been ideal for salt production, allowing the New Salinas Tenant Company to export more than one hundred thousand tons of salt by sea by February.
