Rockin’Race Jamboree in Torremolinos

04 Jan 2024
Rock and Roll festival
Photo: Facebook / Rockin Race Jamboree
From February 1 to 4 the Rockin’Race Jamboree will celebrate its 30th anniversary in Torremolinos becoming the biggest and best festival in Spain and the only one in Andalucia, dedicated to rock and roll from the 50s and 60s.
According to a press release, 40,000 people from all over the world are expected to attend this special edition of the festival, with an economic impact of €12.8 million over four days.
“The first week of February has been high season in Torremolinos and the surrounding area of the Costa del Sol for many years. The Rockin’Race Jamboree is known worldwide and each edition is a key economic injection for the tourism sector in the area in the middle of the low season”, said a spokesperson.
This first major music festival of the year in Spain has been attended by 211,500 people in its first 29 editions and, for 2024, attendance has already been confirmed for people from many European countries, as well as from Japan, Mexico, Australia and Canada. 80 percent of the audience is from abroad and the remaining 20 percent from Spain.
The Rockin’Race Jamboree is already more than just a music festival. After 29 editions held in Torremolinos, this event has become one of the oldest and most important international events on the Costa del Sol, where thousands of people from all over the world come together to make Torremolinos the world epicentre of traditional American music lovers for a few days.
The quality achieved with the line-up of bands that play every year (more than 40) and the parallel activities during these days have meant that since 2018 the festival has always been sold out. Another of its great values is the exclusive booking of international artists.
Over the years, the festival has added more activities to the attractions of the Costa del Sol in February, such as an exhibition and demonstration of classic cars, with more than 50 arriving from different parts of Europe.
In 2024, for example, it will be possible to see a unique car made from the fuselage of an aeroplane from Sweden. Live bands in the street during the day and food trucks are other attractions that transform Torremolinos into the world capital of the Rock&Roll of the 50s and 60s.
Another of the recent big attractions is the large retro tent that was installed in 2023 and will be there again in 2024, a 24-metre diameter tent from Holland, which will be set up in the Plaza España next to the municipal auditorium and will allow the festival’s capacity to be increased.
For more information check out the website – https://rockinrace.com
Look out your blue suede shoes and enjoy a slice of American rock and roll on the Costa del Sol
