Spanish Resistance To Electric Car Sales

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 21:05

Electric vehice. Credit: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com

Is the electric vehicle industry at a crossroads? The new year brings a stark reality check for Spain’s electric car sector, as sales fall short of initial projections.

In Spain, the close of last year saw electric vehicle sales, including passenger cars, vans, commercial vehicles, buses, and trucks, reach 125,681.

This figure represents a 48.7 per cent increase from the previous year but falls significantly short of the 190,000 sales target set by the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC).

These sales account for just 12 per cent of the total market share, a stark contrast to the European average of 20 per cent.

Industry’s Call For Action

The main Spanish automotive associations, including Anfac, Faconauto, Ganvam, and Aedive, are united in their concern. They emphasize the necessity for new fiscal measures, a revamp of the current Moves III Plan, and a rejuvenation of the vehicle fleet.

The goal is to motivate citizens and businesses to embrace electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. ‘The user has solid aid to alleviate the price gap with gasoline or diesel, but the delay in receiving the aid weighs down the incentives,’ a representative from Anfac said.

Inadequate Growth And Future Outlook

Despite the 2024 market’s sluggish growth, Faconauto remains hopeful, proposing autonomous community-led fleet renewal plans to advance decarbonization.

Both Ganvam and Aedive echo the sentiment, urging the Administration to implement measures that boost demand through tax incentives and a reimagined Moves Plan.

The target of having 5.5 million electric models on the roads by the PNIEC deadline currently seems distant, with approximately 465,000 electric vehicles currently in circulation.

As the electric vehicle sector navigates through these challenges, the emphasis on government intervention and industry adaptation becomes increasingly vital.

The collective voice of Spain’s automobile industry rings clear: without significant changes and incentives, the road to electrification and decarbonization may face considerable obstacles.