By Anna Ellis •
Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 9:28
Strap On Your Running Shoes for San Fulgencio's New Year's Run on January 7. Image: Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com
As the new year kicks off, residents and fitness enthusiasts are gearing up for the highly anticipated annual New Year’s Run in San Fulgencio.
Mark your calendars for Sunday, January 7, 2024, as participants from near and far will gather to take part.
The festivities will be held at the heart of San Fulgencio, with the Plaza Constitución serving as the epicentre of the celebration.
The event boasts two main categories, the adrenaline-pumping 5K Race and the scenic Nordic Walking 5K.
Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a picturesque stroll, there’s a category for everyone.
The registration fee for the 5K Race and Nordic Walking is €8.
For the younger members of the community, children’s race registrations will be available on the day of the event for just €1, ensuring a day of fun and fitness for the whole family.
For more information, head to the Town Hall at Plaza Constitución, 26, 03177, San Fulgencio, Alicante or call (+34) 966794201.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.