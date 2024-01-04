By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 9:28

Strap On Your Running Shoes for San Fulgencio's New Year's Run on January 7. Image: Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com

As the new year kicks off, residents and fitness enthusiasts are gearing up for the highly anticipated annual New Year’s Run in San Fulgencio.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, January 7, 2024, as participants from near and far will gather to take part.

The festivities will be held at the heart of San Fulgencio, with the Plaza Constitución serving as the epicentre of the celebration.

The event boasts two main categories, the adrenaline-pumping 5K Race and the scenic Nordic Walking 5K.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a picturesque stroll, there’s a category for everyone.

The registration fee for the 5K Race and Nordic Walking is €8.

For the younger members of the community, children’s race registrations will be available on the day of the event for just €1, ensuring a day of fun and fitness for the whole family.

For more information, head to the Town Hall at Plaza Constitución, 26, 03177, San Fulgencio, Alicante or call (+34) 966794201.