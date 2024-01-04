The rain in Spain

By John Smith • Published: 04 Jan 2024 • 11:10

The forecast for midday today Credit: AEMET

With much of Spain suffering from drought, it rather looks as if the New Year is going to bring some rain to a number of regions starting today, January 4.

Will it rain?

According to the AEMET (State Meteorological Agency), almost the entire peninsula and the Balearics will be cloudy with chances of rain varying from 85 per cent in parts of Southern Spain to 100 per cent in the North.

There are however regions such as the Centre, Costa Blanc and Mallorca where rain is less likely to fall and in certain parts after an early morning shower or two, it just became overcast, but dry but come nightfall the Costa del Sol in particular is promised a drenching.

What about Three Kings?

Things are quite different tomorrow however when rain is likely to be widespread across the country but for those who want to enjoy the Three Kings Parades, it seems that in most areas the rain will have died out except in Mallorca where the forecast is 100 per cent rainfall.

It looks like the weekend is going to be relatively dry, but rain returns on Tuesday to some parts and by Wednesday it should hit Almeria, Mallorca and Valencia.