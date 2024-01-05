Animated Ambassadors: The Simpsons Visit Granada

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 18:31

The Simpsons visiting the Alhambra Credit: andaluciavibes.com

SPAIN’S tourism figures are on the up, there are more visitors now coming from further afield, with one famous American family having recently been spotted in Granada.

With ever more innovative ways to promote tourism, Granada’s latest marketing strategy has turned to cartoon characters to advertise Spain’s history and diverse appeal.

In a unique campaign, Granada, a city renowned for its rich history and steeped in cultural heritage, has been virtually visited by the iconic characters from ‘The Simpsons‘.

The initiative was executed by the travel blog Andalucia Vibes, which used AI technology to digitally place the characters in some of the city’s most famous locations.

The images were released on Tuesday, January 2, and feature the beloved yellow-skinned family engaging in various tourist activities around the city.

A Novel Approach To Tourism

Artificial Intelligence has proven its versatility, from cloning voices in different languages to creating art. Marketing experts have now tapped into technology’s potential to boost tourism.

Granada, a city that has previously attracted celebrities like the Clintons, Barack Obama, Bono, and Mel Gibson, is now leveraging AI to showcase its attractions through the eyes of the Simpson family.

The Simpsons, a household name in television, were ‘photographed’ at Granada’s landmark spots. The images show Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, along with other characters, exploring the Alhambra from the Mirador de San Nicolas, wandering through the Albaicin, and skiing in Sierra Nevada.

The Simpsons Andalusian Adventure

Their virtual visit didn’t stop at sightseeing. The Simpsons also indulged in local experiences like tasting traditional piononos, dancing flamenco in Sacromonte’s zambras, and attending a Granada CF football match at Los Carmenes.

They also explored the Alpujarra towns, enjoyed the Granada coast, embarked on hiking trails, and experienced the city’s famous tapas culture.

Granada, a city that annually welcomes almost three million visitors, might not need much promotion, but this creative campaign illustrates that no place, not even Springfield, is too far from the charm of Andalucia.