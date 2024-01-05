By EWN • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 11:08

Your Ticket to Flavour Paradise by the Beach!

Hey there, foodie explorers! Have you heard about Bing Asian Fusion in Fuengirola? Nestled just a hop, skip, and jump away from the PYR Hotel on the beachfront, this spot is a must-visit for all you taste adventurers out there.

Bing is where it’s at if you’re craving an epic culinary journey through the wonders of Asian cuisine. Picture this: you’ve got your indoor dining vibe or the option to chillax outside with some sea breeze – yeah, it’s that versatile!

Now, let’s talk menu. Prepare your taste buds for a rollercoaster of flavours! We’re talking fresh seafood, juicy meats, veggie goodness, noodles that’ll make you go “mmm,” and an epic sushi selection that’s off the charts.

And guess what? Bing’s got your back every day of the week, from midday to late-night, making it the perfect hangout whether you’re with the family, your special someone, or your whole crew for a celebration.

Hold on, here’s the kicker – the lunch menu! Three courses for just €12.00. Yeah, you read that right. Wallet-friendly and belly-satisfying -now that’s what we call a win-win.

Parking? YES. Takeaway YES ! Bing’s got you covered on all fronts. Want to book a table or grab some amazingness to go? Dial 952 470 218 and our staff are happy to help.

So, if you’re down for an unforgettable food journey on Costa Del Sol, Bing Asian Fusion is the spot. With flavours that’ll make your taste buds do a happy dance and a beachfront view to top it off , it’s a combo you don’t want to miss. Trust us, your foodie soul will thank you later!

