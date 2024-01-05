Cartagena Secures €2.6 Million Grants for Mar Menor Conservation Projects

By Catherine McGeer •
Cartagena's Innovative Conservation Efforts
Image: Cartagena.es
CARTAGENA’s City Council has successfully acquired over €2.6 million in grants from the Biodiversity Foundation to fund two conservation projects aimed at protecting the Mar Menor using nature-based solutions. Mayor Noelia Arroyo announced these grants, emphasising their critical role in safeguarding the region’s environment.
One of the initiatives, solely developed by the council, focuses on enhancing the Rambla de la Carrasquilla to mitigate the inflow of rainwater. The second project, a collaborative effort led by the Sierra Minera Foundation, involves actions such as naturalising the Cabezo Ventura area.
Arroyo highlighted the combined value of these projects, exceeding €6 million, supplement the municipality’s ongoing plans. These include allocating €3.7 million for Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDs) in Los Belones and modernising sanitation around the Mar Menor.
The Rambla La Carrasquilla project includes green filters, filtrating ditches, and a green corridor to retain rainwater across Mar de Cristal, Islas Menores, and Los Nietos. This is complemented by an urban drainage network in Los Belones, aiming to intercept and collect rainwater via specially designed gardens and partitions. The project, with a budget of €260,000 funded by the Autonomous Community, is nearing allocation.
The larger-scale project involves a €3.5 million investment in modernising the sanitation network surrounding the Mar Menor. This comprises 20 renovation and expansion works to reinforce its isolation and prevent leaks. Thirteen projects have municipal approval, with ten currently in the contracting phase.
