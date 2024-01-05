Costa Del Sol shop closures on January 6

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 0:48

Closed for the special day! Credit: Shutterstock/1676742736

The day of the Three Magic Kings in Spain falls on January 6. It is also known as Spanish Christmas.

This is a national holiday in Spain, a day where families unite and celebrate with a festive meal together, in addition to the children receiving presents that have been brought to them by ‘the Reyes Magos’ – The Three Magic Kings.

Most shopping centres, supermarkets and some restaurants will be closed, so it is important to make sure you are stocked up on anything you may need before this date.

Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola will be closed throughout the whole day, alongside all shops in La Cañada Marbella, however the restaurant located in this centre will still be open.

Most supermarkets will be closed throughout the whole day. These include Mercadona, Carrefour, Alcampo, Aldi, and Dia. There may be small exceptions, such as local ‘minimarket’s’ and overseas shops, but it is recommended to ensure you are prepared for not being able to purchase anything on this important Spanish festival.

Happy Kings Day, enjoy the parades, gifts and of course, the roscon de reyes!